Concentric through wind and rain, the people are supreme——The Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core is strong and powerful in directing Beijing’s flood control and disaster relief

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 5th – In the face of historically rare floods in Beijing, the Party Central Committee, with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, has demonstrated strength and effectiveness in directing flood control and disaster relief efforts. From the safe transportation of stranded passengers to the restoration of communication and power, as well as the proper resettlement of affected people and ongoing post-disaster reconstruction, Beijing has shown unity and resilience in countering the devastating effects of the floods.

The torrential rains that hit Beijing from July 29th to August 2nd were the highest recorded in the city in the past 140 years. The Party Central Committee and the State Council, recognizing the seriousness of the situation, mobilized all relevant departments to work together in flood prevention and rescue operations. General Secretary Xi Jinping, who had just completed an inspection tour in Sichuan and Shaanxi, was personally invested in the situation and closely monitored the developments from the beginning.

Early on, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of flood control and disaster relief work, calling for overall planning and coordination, effective monitoring and early warning systems, and prioritizing the safety of people’s lives and property. Through his instructions and ongoing support, he motivated local authorities and departments to take immediate action in response to the floods.

When heavy rain caused serious water damage on the Fengtai-Shacheng Railway, leaving over 2,800 passengers stranded on trains K396, K1178, and Z180, General Secretary Xi Jinping immediately gave important instructions to organize rescue efforts and ensure the safety and well-being of the trapped passengers. Local and relevant departments were quick to respond, buying and delivering food and supplies to the stranded trains amid challenging conditions.

Throughout the disaster, the Party Central Committee and the State Council issued a series of deployments and instructions to address the worsening situation. Top leaders at all levels were urged to command from the front and mobilize all available resources. The railway department was directed to work with local authorities to urgently repair the damaged railway, while the military was dispatched to support flood relief efforts. Premier Li Qiang also provided instructions and set specific requirements for flood prevention and disaster relief work.

Various departments and units in Beijing, under the guidance of the Party Central Committee, carried out early research and response measures, including the early evacuation of residents, strengthening of embankments, and formation of flood prevention and rescue teams. These efforts involved collaboration with national defense, emergency management, natural resources, water resources, housing and urban-rural development, transportation, health, meteorological administration, and rail authorities. The Beijing Armed Police Corps and the Air Force of the Central Theater Command also played crucial roles in emergency rescue operations.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of Party members and grassroots party organizations taking a leading role in supporting the people during times of crisis. The dedication and selflessness exhibited by flight attendant Zhao Yang on the stranded train K396, as well as the unwavering determination of officers and soldiers of the Beijing Garrison, exemplify the spirit of unity and service that the Party promotes.

As Beijing continues its efforts to recover from the devastating floods, the strong and effective leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core remains evident. The collective response and actions taken by all parties involved demonstrate the commitment to prioritize the safety and well-being of the people, ensuring the stability of society in the face of adversity.