Lan Xingyu Clinches Men’s Ring Championship with Impressive Score at Summer Universiade

Lan Xingyu Wins Men’s Rings Championship at Summer Universiade

Chengdu, China – Lan Xingyu, representing the Chinese team, claimed victory in the men’s rings final at the 31st Summer Universiade held in Chengdu. With a total score of 15.366 points, Lan Xingyu secured the championship and added another gold medal to his name.

The competition took place on August 5 at the gymnastics arena of the Chengdu Universiade. Lan Xingyu’s exceptional performance earned him his second gold medal of the Universiade. He had previously played a significant role in the Chinese team’s victory in the men’s gymnastics team championship.

During the rings final, Lan Xingyu showcased his skills and consistency, completing a set of movements with a difficulty coefficient of 6.4. With a completion score of 8.966 points, Lan Xingyu claimed the top spot with an overall score of 15.366 points. The crowd erupted with applause and cheers as he landed firmly.

Zou Jingyuan, another Chinese player, displayed his determination as he overcame a hand injury to compete. With a difficulty coefficient of 6.3, Zou Jingyuan scored 8.966 points and secured the silver medal with a total score of 15.266 points.

Speaking after the game, Lan Xingyu expressed his gratitude for the enthusiastic audience at the Universiade. He highlighted the unique atmosphere and the feeling of competing on home soil. The support from the crowd greatly uplifted his spirits during the competition.

Notably, Lan Xingyu’s gold medal is the only individual gold medal won by a Guangxi athlete in this Universiade. Wei Xiaoyuan, a gymnastics floret from Guangxi, withdrew from the women’s gymnastics individual finals due to poor condition. In the men’s 1500m final of the track and field event, Liu Dezhu finished seventh with a time of 3:42.55. Liao Yu also settled for seventh place in the women’s javelin final.

Lan Xingyu’s remarkable performance showcases the talent and dedication of Chinese gymnasts at the Summer Universiade. As the event continues, athletes from various nations will strive for excellence, aiming to bring glory to their countries in their respective disciplines.

