Home » Party in Thuringia gets out of hand after Snapchat invitation
News

Party in Thuringia gets out of hand after Snapchat invitation

by admin
Party in Thuringia gets out of hand after Snapchat invitation

A party got out of hand in Weimar after a 15-year-old invited people to his parents’ house for Friday night via the social network Snapchat.

According to the police, the teenager originally wanted to tell seven friends. Suddenly about 30 young people, some of whom were unknown, were standing in front of the door. “The party-mad crowd entered the house, devastated various rooms and soiled some items from the parents’ inventory,” the police said in a statement.

After an escalated party: parents miss perfume and money

When the parents, who were absent that evening, returned at night, they found that cash had been stolen, as well as perfume from the bathroom. The loot amounts to around 1,300 euros. In addition, the uninvited guests caused property damage of around 100 euros.

The police are now investigating theft and property damage. A police spokesman said it was not known what the consequences of the evening would be for the 15-year-old. “Educational measures are not the job of the police.”

See also  Guizhou Jinping holds a traditional bullfighting competition to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival | Southeast Guizhou Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture | Guizhou Province_Sina News

You may also like

Everyone’s Metro – La Hora newspaper

The administration of Martín Sánchez was insensitive, treacherous...

People May 8, 2023 | SN.at

Health Foundation celebrates International Celiac Day

Petro received support for his Total Peace from...

Climate protectors are calling for an earlier exit...

POLICE AND JUDICIAL EVENTS « cde News

Man was murdered in the middle of a...

After the raid in NRW: why does the...

Libertad and Paranaense meet at Defensores

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy