Party in Thuringia gets out of hand after Snapchat invitation

A party got out of hand in Weimar after a 15-year-old invited people to his parents’ house for Friday night via the social network Snapchat.

According to the police, the teenager originally wanted to tell seven friends. Suddenly about 30 young people, some of whom were unknown, were standing in front of the door. “The party-mad crowd entered the house, devastated various rooms and soiled some items from the parents’ inventory,” the police said in a statement.

After an escalated party: parents miss perfume and money

When the parents, who were absent that evening, returned at night, they found that cash had been stolen, as well as perfume from the bathroom. The loot amounts to around 1,300 euros. In addition, the uninvited guests caused property damage of around 100 euros.