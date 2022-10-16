This morning (16th), the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China will open in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Before the meeting, the first “Party Representative Channel” was opened.

The representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Zhu Youyong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, honorary president of Yunnan Agricultural University:I live in Haozhiba Village. After I got rid of poverty, the farmers’ rations changed from coarse grains to rice. But our village has no paddy fields, only dry land. In response to this problem, we have successfully developed a new technology for rice dryland planting, realized the uphill dryland planting of rice, and solved the problem of ration production. There are two innovations in rice climbing: the first innovation is the tillering of rice in dry land. Rice has been planted in paddy fields since ancient times, and a seedling becomes a rice plant. We have bred a series of new cultivars, these new cultivars are the same as paddy fields under dry land conditions, tillering is completed, which solves this problem. The second innovation is weeding in dry land. There are many more weeds in dry land than in paddy fields. According to the growth law of weeds, we have created a weed sealing technology during the germination period of weeds to solve this problem.

Rice uphill is very popular among farmers. This year, Yunnan has promoted 500,000 mu, and Haozhiba Village has promoted 405 mu. The highest yield per mu is 788 kilograms, the lowest is 634 kilograms, and the total yield is 280,000 kilograms. There are 277 people in Haozhiba Village, and the per capita output exceeds 1,000 kilograms. The rice bowl is firmly in our own hands.

Rice up the mountain is a specific practice for us to study the general secretary’s “solving the problem of eating, the fundamental way out is science and technology“. We will keep in mind the general secretary’s entrustment, write the thesis on the land of the motherland, and make more technological innovations for rural revitalization.

