Pasha Hawaii’s LNG-powered container ship Janet Marie makes maiden voyage to Honolulu

Janet Marie, Pasha Hawaii’s Second LNG Container Ship, Makes Maiden Voyage From Long Beach to Honolulu

By Editorial PortalPortuario | @PortalPortuario

The Janet Marie, the second of Pasha Hawaii’s two Ohana-class container ships powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), has successfully completed its maiden voyage from Long Beach to its home port in Honolulu. Its predecessor, the MV George III, also of the same line, became the first LNG container ship to refuel on the West Coast during its initial call in the same port area back in August 2022.

“Pasha Hawaii’s newest container ship represents our move towards a cleaner future for this port, our community, and the supply chain,” stated Mario Cordero, CEO of the Port of Long Beach. The port has been working towards reducing emissions caused by port operations for a long time, with the aim of implementing all zero-emission cargo handling equipment by 2030 and zero-emission trucks by 2035.

George Pasha IV, President and CEO of Pasha Hawaii, praised the new ships, saying, “These ships symbolize the best of American ingenuity and shipbuilding.” He expressed gratitude to the Port of Long Beach for their partnership and support in bringing both the George III and Janet Marie to fruition.

The Janet Marie, named after Pasha’s late mother, operates solely on natural gas and exceeds the International Maritime Organization’s 2030 emission standards for ocean-going vessels. It represents the most technologically advanced and environmentally conscious class of vessel serving Hawaii and is one of several such vessels serving Long Beach.

The ship boasts energy efficiencies through a state-of-the-art engine, optimized hull shape, and an underwater propulsion system featuring a high-efficiency rudder and propeller.

The decision to accommodate LNG-fueled ships from Pasha Hawaii aligns with the Port of Long Beach’s commitment to environmental sustainability. It strengthens the port’s dedication to the Green Port Policy and the San Pedro Bay Ports Clean Air Action Plan, which have resulted in unprecedented emissions reductions related to the movement of goods. The port aims to implement all zero-emission cargo handling equipment by 2030 and zero-emission trucks by 2035.

The arrival of the Janet Marie represents a significant step towards a greener future for the shipping industry and contributes to the ongoing efforts to mitigate the environmental impact of port operations.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

