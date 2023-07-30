At least two civilians killed and multiple injured in Russian shelling attack on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Headline: “Civilians killed and injured in Russian shelling attacks on Ukrainian cities”

At least two civilians were killed and five others injured in separate missile attacks carried out by Russia in the Ukrainian cities of Zaporizhzhia and Sumy. The attacks occurred on the same day, causing destruction to buildings and infrastructure.

In Zaporizhzhia, an enemy missile hit an open area, resulting in the death of a man and a woman. Another woman was injured in the attack. The town council secretary, Anatoly Kuryev, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased. The shock wave from the attack shattered windows in high-rise buildings and caused damage to educational and commercial structures.

Meanwhile, in Sumy, a Russian missile struck an educational facility, leading to the death of at least one civilian and injuring five others. The police were evaluating the consequences of the attack, and first responders and medical personnel were present at the scene.

This is not the first time that Sumy has been targeted by Russian attacks. In early July, a drone strike hit a residential building in the city, resulting in the death of three people and injuring 21.

In a retaliatory move, Ukrainian drones targeted two buildings in the Russian capital, Moscow. The attacked structures were identified as office blocks, and no injuries or deaths were reported. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, confirmed the attacks and stated that the facades of the buildings had suffered slight damage.

Images and videos broadcast by RT channel showed the aftermath of the explosions in Moscow. As a precautionary measure, the Vnukovo airport was temporarily closed, diverting flights to other airfields in the area.

The Russian network also reported that anti-aircraft defenses shot down several drones near Krasnogorsk and Odintsovo, located in the Moscow oblast (province).

These attacks in the Moscow urban area occurred shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin assured African leaders that Russia is open to negotiations. Putin also criticized the Ukrainian authorities, claiming they have hindered dialogue by introducing regulatory frameworks that prohibit negotiations.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains tense, with both sides accusing each other of aggression and violations of international norms.

