ROMA – For the first time, in the almost half century since the murder of Pier Paolo Pasolinia public document – the report of the Anti-Mafia Commission of the past legislature – denies the official version established in court: the writer was not killed by the solitary and disbanded Pino “the Frog” Pelosi after a tragically degenerate mercenary encounter, but by a group of individuals.
See also In 2021 China International Trade in Services Fair newly added supply chain and business service special exhibitions attract 100%