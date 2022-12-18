Home News Pasolini killed in a trap, but not by the Banda della Magliana
News

Pasolini killed in a trap, but not by the Banda della Magliana

by admin
Pasolini killed in a trap, but not by the Banda della Magliana

ROMA – For the first time, in the almost half century since the murder of Pier Paolo Pasolinia public document – the report of the Anti-Mafia Commission of the past legislature – denies the official version established in court: the writer was not killed by the solitary and disbanded Pino “the Frog” Pelosi after a tragically degenerate mercenary encounter, but by a group of individuals.

See also  In 2021 China International Trade in Services Fair newly added supply chain and business service special exhibitions attract 100%

You may also like

Jiang Zemin is dead, Zeng Qinghong faces many...

He falls into a ditch near a construction...

The first wave of the epidemic in Zhejiang...

San Gregorio nelle Alpi, overflow in the square...

Can the flu and Covid be contracted together?...

Ivrea, Gtt expands office hours at Movicentro

Why are the elderly more prone to severe...

Alice Neri, the man arrested for the murder...

Driver injured in two-car collision

Clio’s voice joins the chorus: “Don’t close the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy