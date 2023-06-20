pass to a single lane

This is the current situation of some roads in the department of Huila that have been affected by the rains.

On June 16, there was a landslide that caused damage to the roads in the area. So far, the situation is as follows:

Road that connects the Vista Hermosa village with the municipality of Saladoblanco: Currently, the pass is enabled only for motorcycles.

Vía Saladoblanco – Pitalito: Vehicular traffic is enabled in only one lane due to a collapse of the bench.

As a result of a flood in the Páez River, damage was caused to the road known as Transversal del Libertador in La Plata, which leads to the Department of Cauca. At present, it is reported that the passage is enabled only for small cars and motorcycles, in a single lane.

Municipality of San Agustin:

On June 7, a landslide occurred that resulted in the disappearance of Mr. Juan Carlos Samboni, 45 years old. Today, June 19, the search for this person has been reactivated with the help of 3 units of the Volunteer Fire Department and 2 guides from the municipality of San Agustín, who are carrying out search and rescue work to locate the missing person.

From the Emergency Communications Center of the Huila Departmental Office for Disaster Risk Management, it was also reported that yesterday, June 18, there was a gale in the municipality of Pitalito that left a partial loss on the roof of a house located on the Creole sidewalk.

The Huila authorities continue to closely monitor these situations and provide the necessary support to the affected communities. The population is urged to stay informed, follow the instructions of the authorities and report any emergency or news to the official channels.

