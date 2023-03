In the Church of Santa Maria del Sabato Santo, Sunday 19 March at 19.30 there will be the event: “Passio Christi”, the national choral festival. Will be present the Aniello Polsi folk group directed by M. Marilena Lucciand the Choir Acli 2000 Francesco D’Urbanor with directors M. Gianfranco di Fusco and M. Francesco D’Urbano. At the keyboard Diana Baboroaccordion Antonio Mariori and flute Giuliano Angelozzi.

Free admission.