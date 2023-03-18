11
- Udinese-Milan, the official formations | The Live The Gazzetta dello Sport
- Milan, Giroud and Theo Hernandez out: who will be the penalty taker in Udine? Fantasy football ®
- TWEET – Alvino: “Whoever told Pioli that Naples celebrated the draw is either stupid or in bad faith” Napoli Magazine
- Milan, Theo Hernandez also out. Ballo-Touré will play on the left The Gazzetta dello Sport
- LIVE MN – Towards Udinese-Milan: three starters out for Pioli, but Ibrahimovic returns from 1′ Milan News
- See full coverage on Google News