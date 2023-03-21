Home News Pastaza Police Subzone with new commander
The Crawl. Edgar Giovanny Maroto Ayala is the new commander of Pastaza Subzone No. 16; This was announced through a press conference, this Friday, March 17. The new authority is from the Pelileo canton, Tungurahua province.

Crawl. Edgar Giovanny Maroto Ayala, new commander of the Pastaza Subzone.

The new Crole. Edgar Giovanny Maroto Ayala replaces Crawl. Julio César Navarro who has been arranged for other functions by the high command of the National Police. Maroto Ayala, announced a management in dialogue and coordination with the authorities of the province and the citizenry. He said that he is establishing the corresponding approaches.

The province of Pastaza, like the rest of the country’s jurisdictions, has seen crime rates rise in recent months. During the last week, multiple murders of citizens residing in the city of Puyo were recorded and their bodies were abandoned in different places in the Palora canton.

Two other corpses with the same characteristics were located on the banks of the Upano River in Macas, on those same days. Six people killed by bullets, with signs of torture, show that these are not common crimes, but organized crime that has the logistics, personnel, and resources for this type of act.

The new authority made a call to trust the National Police, whose role is the peace and security of the citizenry. “The good ones are more”, he finished

