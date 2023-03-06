The playwright Patricia Ariza presented in a Twitter thread a summary of her management at the Ministry of Culture, from which she was removed without prior notice to remain in her place Ignacio Fox.

Music was at the center of Patricia Ariza’s work in a ministry that, according to what she told Kienyke.comdid not stop at the achievement of the purposes.

This is how Ariza’s work in the government of Gustavo Petro could be summarized: