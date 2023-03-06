8
The playwright Patricia Ariza presented in a Twitter thread a summary of her management at the Ministry of Culture, from which she was removed without prior notice to remain in her place Ignacio Fox.
Music was at the center of Patricia Ariza’s work in a ministry that, according to what she told Kienyke.comdid not stop at the achievement of the purposes.
This is how Ariza’s work in the government of Gustavo Petro could be summarized:
- Implementation of the Music for Coexistence Plan
- 84 municipalities received musical endowments
- Meeting ‘Celebrate Music’ at the Teatro Colón
- Increase in investment from 9,000 million to 11,000 in the music sector from the State
- With the ‘Sounds of Hope’ program, 11,000 child victims of the conflict are supported
- Investment of 15,000 million in the National Symphony Music Orchestra to improve working conditions
- Support for the Cartagena Symphony Orchestra to help vulnerable young people.
