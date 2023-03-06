Home News Patricia Ariza presented an assessment of her management and asked not to neglect music
News

Patricia Ariza presented an assessment of her management and asked not to neglect music

by admin
Patricia Ariza presented an assessment of her management and asked not to neglect music

The playwright Patricia Ariza presented in a Twitter thread a summary of her management at the Ministry of Culture, from which she was removed without prior notice to remain in her place Ignacio Fox.

Music was at the center of Patricia Ariza’s work in a ministry that, according to what she told Kienyke.comdid not stop at the achievement of the purposes.

This is how Ariza’s work in the government of Gustavo Petro could be summarized:

  • Implementation of the Music for Coexistence Plan
  • 84 municipalities received musical endowments
  • Meeting ‘Celebrate Music’ at the Teatro Colón
  • Increase in investment from 9,000 million to 11,000 in the music sector from the State
  • With the ‘Sounds of Hope’ program, 11,000 child victims of the conflict are supported
  • Investment of 15,000 million in the National Symphony Music Orchestra to improve working conditions
  • Support for the Cartagena Symphony Orchestra to help vulnerable young people.
See also  The CCP diplomat's statement made the situation worse, South Korea's anti-communist sentiment exploded | Winter Olympics | Anti-communist wave | Black whistle blowing

You may also like

Mexico: Festival canceled due to high levels of...

Water shortage in the south… Is the water...

Cases of domestic violence have increased in Tunjuelito

Li Keqiang mentioned “stability” more than 30 times...

Q&A session with the developers: ship modeling and...

The collapse of United is not professional –...

John Córdoba scored a goal in Russia

AI as a new defense against cyber fraud

Sudan and Ethiopia agree to address issues of...

The luxurious expenses of Nicolás Petro in aesthetics,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy