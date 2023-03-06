Home News Korea Investment & Securities “Participation in donation for earthquake damage in Turkey and Syria”
Korea Investment & Securities "Participation in donation for earthquake damage in Turkey and Syria"

Korea Investment & Securities “Participation in donation for earthquake damage in Turkey and Syria”

(Source = Korea Investment & Securities)

Korea Investment & Securities, a subsidiary of Korea Financial Holdings, announced on the 6th that it will participate in earthquake-affected donations for Turkey and Syria.

Korea Investment & Securities delivers 100 million won in relief funds for damage restoration through World Vision, an international relief and development NGO. The donation will be used for medical support for children affected by the earthquake, securing food and drinking water, and preparing temporary shelters.

Jung Il-moon, CEO of Korea Investment & Securities, said, “I express my deepest condolences to the people of Turkey and Syria who are suffering from the loss of their livelihoods due to a sudden disaster.” We will continue to support,” he said.

Meanwhile, Korea Investment & Securities is also preparing a donation campaign in which customers and executives and employees participate. For about a month from the 27th of this month, we plan to raise funds through the Korea Investment & Securities website and mobile app and deliver them to the victims of the Turkiye-Syria earthquake. Campaign participants are given self-issued NFTs for the purpose of donation authentication.

