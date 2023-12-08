Home » Paula Pera, winner of ‘Rompe Colombia 2023’
by admin
‘Break Colombia’, the initiative of Amazon Music which supports emerging artists in the country, already has a winner, Paula Pera and The End of Times, was crowned the ‘Rompe 2023’ artist, with his musical proposal ‘Nostalgia pop’, with which he has impacted the Latin American independent scene and with which he seeks to cross the national border to conquer listeners and music lovers.

After a close competition, which took place at Cumbia House By Gaira, the three finalists, Afrofresh, Gero Angel and Paula Pera and The End of Timessquandered their vocal talent on stage, managing to thrill the audience and the judging jury, made up of Claudia Elena Vasquezbusinesswoman and music promoter; Juan Pablo Vega, Latin Grammy winning artist and Gonzalo Villalon, entertainment producer, who in the end decided on the Bogotá singer-songwriter’s project.

Listen to the interview with Paula Pera:

