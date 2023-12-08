The Let’s Build Kindness in Sport Award to Jannik Sinner. The request from the children

“Jannik thank you for your emotions and your kindness. You are a champion on the pitch and in life.”

A group of children wrote to the Cor et Amor association, which carries out the national project Let’s Build Kindness, indicating Sinner as a champion of kindness so that he can be awarded the Build Let’s Kindness in sport award. “We would be honored to hand over the kindness ambassador shirt to Sinner – said Luca Nardi – and we will do it with the children”.

The Let’s Build Kindness in Sport Award, which recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary, highlights gestures of kindness through sport. Born from an idea by the Florentine journalist, Gaia Simonetti with the collaboration of the ambassadors of kindness, Silvia Sardi and Chiara Castellani, it is supported by Ussi Toscana, Ussi and the Cor et Amor Association. The recognition was inspired by the heartfelt gesture of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, now at Tottenham, who hosted a family who fled the war.

