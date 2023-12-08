Home » The Let’s Build Kindness in Sport Award to Jannik Sinner. The request from the children
Sports

The Let’s Build Kindness in Sport Award to Jannik Sinner. The request from the children

by admin
The Let’s Build Kindness in Sport Award to Jannik Sinner. The request from the children

“Jannik thank you for your emotions and your kindness. You are a champion on the pitch and in life.”

A group of children wrote to the Cor et Amor association, which carries out the national project Let’s Build Kindness, indicating Sinner as a champion of kindness so that he can be awarded the Build Let’s Kindness in sport award. “We would be honored to hand over the kindness ambassador shirt to Sinner – said Luca Nardi – and we will do it with the children”.

The Let’s Build Kindness in Sport Award, which recently celebrated its 2nd anniversary, highlights gestures of kindness through sport. Born from an idea by the Florentine journalist, Gaia Simonetti with the collaboration of the ambassadors of kindness, Silvia Sardi and Chiara Castellani, it is supported by Ussi Toscana, Ussi and the Cor et Amor Association. The recognition was inspired by the heartfelt gesture of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, now at Tottenham, who hosted a family who fled the war.

See also  The national football team announced the roster for the top 12 match, Wu Lei and 4 naturalization were absent jqknews

You may also like

Olympic qualification: Angry Gíslason drives German handball players...

Pisa-Ternana: current affairs and remote past

Germany wins against Algeria

America: Israel Reyes underwent surgery after the Classic...

Fantasy football and cheering: 5 levels of compatibility

Trekking in Switzerland, the Whiskey Route, in Appenzell

Table Tennis – WTT Singapore Grand Slam: Sun...

FIFA decision: U17 World Cup annually in Qatar...

Barcelona’s economic vice president resigns

FIBA Europe Cup: the semi-finals schedule

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy