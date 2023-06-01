Pay Attention to Early Warning, Reasonable Travel, Safe Flood and Everyone’s Participation——A Letter to the General Citizens from the Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government

Source Title: Pay Attention to Early Warning, Reasonable Travel and Safe Floods, Everyone Participates – A Letter to the Citizens from the Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters of the Beijing Municipal People’s Government

When a flood warning is issued, it is recommended that you arrange your travel plan reasonably, minimize going out, and avoid entering dangerous areas such as mountainous areas, river flood areas, flood storage and detention areas, goaf areas, and low-lying areas. 3. If you live in dilapidated bungalows, low-lying courtyards, basements, or mountain plain areas, you can take preventive measures such as placing water barriers at the door and preparing sandbags according to local conditions, and prepare for heavy rain in advance. Try to avoid going to areas prone to geological disasters during or after heavy rain. In case of danger, follow the transfer arrangements of relevant departments and evacuate in a timely and orderly manner. If the danger is not eliminated, you must not return to the original dangerous place of residence. 4. Please pay attention to travel safety in rainy days. Dear citizens and friends:

Hello! At present, the city has entered the flood season, and extreme weather and short-term heavy rainfall are very likely to occur. It is very easy to cause flood disasters such as mountain torrents and mudslides in mountainous areas, and waterlogging in urban areas. At the same time, rainfall is often accompanied by strong winds, hail, and lightning. Cause secondary disasters such as falling objects, falling trees, lightning strikes, etc., which seriously threaten the operation of the city and your personal safety. In the process of dealing with heavy rainfall in 2022, the general public paid attention to weather forecasts and early warnings, reduced travel, and took the initiative to avoid risks, which played an important role in achieving a safe flood season throughout the year. In 2023, the Municipal Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters will make every effort to organize and do a good job in flood control work, and at the same time warmly remind you:

1. Please keep abreast of the weather forecast and pay attention to the flood warning information. At present, the official channels for obtaining early warning information mainly include Beijing TV Station, Beijing Emergency Radio, SMS reminders, and government affairs WeChat public accounts such as “Beijing Emergency”, “Beijing Release”, and “Weather Beijing”.

2. Flood warnings in our city include rainstorm warnings, geological disaster meteorological risk warnings, and flood warnings, which are divided into four-color early warning levels of “blue, yellow, orange, and red” from low to high. When a flood warning is issued, it is recommended that you arrange your travel plan reasonably, minimize going out, and avoid entering dangerous areas such as mountainous areas, river flood areas, flood storage and detention areas, goaf areas, and low-lying areas.

3. If you live in dilapidated bungalows, low-lying courtyards, basements, or mountain plain areas, you can take preventive measures such as placing water barriers at the door and preparing sandbags according to local conditions, and prepare for heavy rain in advance. Try to avoid going to areas prone to geological disasters during or after heavy rain. In case of danger, follow the transfer arrangements of relevant departments and evacuate in a timely and orderly manner. If the danger is not eliminated, you must not return to the original dangerous place of residence.

4. Please pay attention to travel safety in rainy days. If you encounter heavy rain when you go out, please pay attention to the flood control safety warning signs, avoid drainage wells and ditches, and find a safe place nearby; Avoid warning signs such as sunken roads and culverts in advance; if you are already driving on a waterlogged section, please open the car window, follow the instructions of the traffic police, territorial, drainage and other departments, and do not pass by force; If the fire is turned off in the water, the situation must be judged quickly and the waterlogged area should be evacuated immediately. When road flooding causes traffic jams, please do not occupy the emergency rescue lane and take the initiative to avoid emergency rescue vehicles. Cyclists should get off the vehicle and push when encountering water accumulation on the road, pay attention to observation, avoid places with eddy currents, and prevent falling into inspection wells and deep pits. Please pay attention and supervise not to dump debris into the rainwater outlet, and do not occupy the rainwater grate when parking, so as to ensure smooth drainage of rainwater.

5. Do not travel in mountain valleys on rainy days. When you encounter heavy rain or flood while traveling in mountainous areas, you should take refuge in a safe area as soon as possible. Please pay attention to prevent flash floods and mudslide disasters. If you encounter rain in the mountains and find floods and abnormal conditions, you should quickly move to the hillside or high ground, and do not run downstream along the river or along the valley exit, and do not easily move by wading.

6. If you need help, please call the following convenient service hotlines:

Beijing Citizens Hotline Service Center: 12345

Alarm service telephone: 110

Medical emergency telephone: 120, 999

Beijing Fire: 119

Weather service telephone: 68400565

Traffic service telephone: 12328

Traffic accident alarm service telephone: 122

City management hotline: 12319

Garden hotline: 84236685, 84273060

Hotline of Drainage Group: 96159

Hotline of Water Supply Group: 96116

Power company service hotline: 95598

Gas Group Service Hotline: 96777

Heat Group Service Hotline: 96069

Gehua Cable Service Hotline: 96196

Dear citizens and friends, let us further enhance the awareness of flood prevention and disaster reduction, improve the ability to avoid danger, self-rescue and mutual rescue, “Safe flood, everyone participates”, thank you for your support and understanding!

Beijing Municipal People’s Government Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters

June 2023