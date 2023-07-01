Walmart holds a small market to promote products from Salvadoran SMEs – Diario La Página

Within the framework of the International Day of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MIPYMES) that is celebrated in the month of June, Walmart de México y Centroamérica, will be holding a little market to promote the products of 10 Salvadoran SMEs that are part of the program A hand to growthrough which the company provides them with support so that they have access to a safe and growing market, technical training and support, among other benefits.

These are actions that the company carries out as part of its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals and the global economy, constantly working hand in hand with suppliers of small and medium-sized companies, encouraging them to access new markets, inside and outside the country. .

The activity will take place in Walmart Constitution on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2, from 10:00 AM to 05:00 PMpromoting the sale of products from Salvadoran SMEs in order to strengthen the value chain that they generate towards the community.

“The small and medium-sized companies that will be participating in the little market will have the opportunity to exhibit and promote their products, showing first-hand the alternatives they offer to customers,” Indian Ana Fran VillatoroSmall and Medium Business Development Manager for Walmart Central America.

The following companies will participate in this market:

Good chocolateTypical sauces and sweets PEKA MAYAPan Mamá ChelaBALDIZON: TextilesLa Samaritana: Pan DulceCremería DelmyHERMEL: Food productsProductos La Canasta SA de CVOrgullo GuanacoPän Joseph

In El Salvador the program A hand to grow of Walmart benefits 1,444 families and generates employment for more than a thousand people, reaffirming its commitment to local production, strengthening development opportunities and contributing to improving the quality of life of Salvadorans.