Pay attention to the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Expo

News from our newspaper on the 13th (Reporter Fu Yu)“Heilongjiang’s high-quality agricultural products enter the consumer expo across 4,000 kilometers. On the 13th, “Heitu Youpin”, as the 20th “passenger”, made a special promotion meeting at the new product launch conference of the 3rd China International Consumer Goods Fair. This is an important activity to expand the reputation and influence of “Black Soil Excellent Products”, and it is an active act to promote the high-quality agricultural products of our province to the world.

During the event, Chi Yanyan, chairman of Heilongjiang Heitu Youpin Operation Management Co., Ltd., introduced the provincial high-quality agricultural brand of Heilongjiang to domestic and foreign guests in an all-round way from the aspects of geographical advantages, resource endowment, industrial foundation, protection and utilization, and production and marketing docking. “Black Soil Excellent Products”.

According to reports, “Hei Shi Youpin” is a provincial-level regional public brand created by the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, and it is a representative of the overall image of high-quality green consumer brands in our province. “Heitu Youpin” originates from the black soil of the cold region, selects green organic products, is committed to forming regional characteristics, national brands and world influence, and strives to present the “best, greenest, most fragrant and safest” agricultural products to the people of the whole country , served on the global dining table.

During this Consumer Expo, “Heitu Youpin” organized 10 companies to participate in the exhibition, covering 7 categories including rice, soybeans, fresh corn, dairy products, miscellaneous grains, Chinese medicinal materials, and high-end meat, and a total of 37 Heitu Youpin authorized products representative products.