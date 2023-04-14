Home World U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to Irish Parliament, stresses ‘enduring’ relationship – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
World

by admin
  1. U.S. President Joe Biden speaks to Irish parliament, stresses ‘enduring’ relationship Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. Biden’s trip to Northern Ireland: The new agreement between the UK and the EU will bring a lot of investment The Epoch Times
  3. U.S. President Joe Biden makes a lightning visit to Northern Ireland, hoping to promote the consolidation of the peace process in Northern Ireland RFI – Radio France Internationale
  4. Biden wants Northern Ireland’s devolved government back soon Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  5. The confidential security documents of Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland were picked up by citizens on the road! – International – Instant International | Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
