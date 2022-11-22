Home News Pd primary candidates, Prodi: “I won’t support anyone”
Pd primary candidates, Prodi: "I won't support anyone"

Pd primary candidates, Prodi: "I won't support anyone"

«The news reported by various newspapers, regarding the participation of President Romano Prodi in the congress of the Democratic Party with his support for a specific candidacy, is devoid of any foundation» according to Prodi’s press office.

THE PORTRAIT Bonaccini, The provincial son of the people who frightens the leaders

On the fact that many administrators of the Democratic Party in Tuscany support Stefano Bonaccini’s candidacy for secretary “I believe that everyone is free to make the choices they deem, choices that must be respected,” said the mayor of Florence Dario Nardella, on the sidelines of an event in Palazzo Vecchio. On a possible turn towards Bonaccini, Nardella said he did not want to «make assumptions. We are concentrated on the success of the convention in Rome next Sunday».

Matteo Ricci and Paola De Micheli have already been on the field for months for the primaries set for next February 19, Stefano Bonaccini’s candidacy has arrived and the outsider Elly Schlein will also compete. The deputy, elected with the democratic and progressive Pd-Italia list, announced it a week ago with a direct Instagram: «I join the constituent phase of the Pd to bring a part of the contribution, but not by doing it alone, but with many other and others”.

«I would be careful to present as winning forces that have lost as much as and more than us. We are still the second largest party in this country, the first party among the oppositions. Polls count for little, count the votes in the polls. Now we have a duty to do well in the opposition and also expect the other oppositions to oppose this right and this government. Third Polo and M5s get it into their heads that without Pd there is no coalition capable of defeating the right» Bonaccini told Aria che Tira on La7 on Monday morning.

