Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference (Alessandra Tarantino/AP/dpa)

As the Vatican announced, the Cardinal of Bologna, Zuppi, will lead the mission. The schedule is still being worked out. The Catholic cleric is also President of the Italian Bishops’ Conference.

Last week, the Ukrainian President Zelenskyj was received by Francis in the Vatican.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on May 21, 2023.