The identity bond between Pedavena and the brewery that bears his name is increasingly strengthened. Behind the name there is an identity and the Municipality exclusively grants the toponyms “Pedavena” and “Birra delle Dolomiti” as indications of the origin of the beer. The administration, aware of the company’s role for the community, has decided to sign an agreement after having initiated, in recent months, a dialogue with Birra Castello.

The choice of the company stems from the desire to further strengthen the communication of the geographical origin of its products, again underlining the strong bond that unites the factory to the Pedavena area, in the year in which the 125th anniversary of its foundation is celebrated. . A collaboration to enhance and protect the history of the factory-town and a synergy between public and private in favor of the community.

This is the meaning of the agreement that increasingly tightens the bond between these two subjects and thanks to the commitment of the company allows the institution to have at its disposal important resources to invest in public and social transport, in a particularly delicate with increases in energy and costs that undermine basic services.

«The bond with this territory and with this community is not only an identity trait of our company, but it is also a distinctive element of our communication», explains the managing director of Birra Castello Eliano Verardo. «Starting from the name of the products, we want to tell who we are and where we come from. This is because behind the products of Fabbrica in Pedavena there are a piece of history and identity of these territories that we want to enhance. And this is also the premise that allowed the stipulation of this convention which, as happened in the past, will be able to give important results and which also demonstrates our attention to the needs of the community to which we want to contribute ».

For his part, the mayor Nicola Castellaz talks about a factory that “has told and continues to tell a story made up of men and women who with their hands take care not only of filling, decanting, emptying or fermentation, but also of transmitting the emotions of a bond to be proudly defended and highlighted. It is on this that the stipulation of this convention is based “, explains the mayor Castellaz,” because by enhancing the services aimed at citizens and helping the most vulnerable people, the quality of daily life is improved, which becomes the foundation of the great social pact. which preserves community cohesion “.sco