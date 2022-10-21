Home Health Medicine test 2022: the third scrolling of the ranking is online
Health

Medicine test 2022: the third scrolling of the ranking is online

by admin
Medicine test 2022: the third scrolling of the ranking is online

TEST MEDICINE 2022

Medicine test 2022: the third scrolling of the ranking is online –
Source: getty-images

They are Universitaly the third scrolling of the ranking has been published, aspiring medical freshmen can now check the updating of the ranking of the medical test 2022 in the reserved area of ​​the MUR platform.

THIRD SLIDING MEDICINE TEST 2022

From this moment on, the booked candidates who intend to remain in the ranking and therefore wait for the other scrollings must enter their own reserved area on the Universitaly and give the confirmation of interest by 12.00 on the fifth working day following the publication of the ranking or scrolling. The fourth scroll will be released on October 28th. In the next few hours the experts will analyze the ranking to identify the new minimum score to enter.

News on the entrance test to medicine:

See also  The new "single health dish" for LILT from Treviso farmhouses

You may also like

Day of deafblindness, let’s not leave patients alone

10 thousand steps a day? Less is enough...

Nobel Prize Allison: “By working on the immune...

Question by the minority on the use of...

Female cancers, precision medicine on the side of...

Stress, from stem cells a natural solution. Here...

«Cases increase in adulthood. Here are the symptoms...

We take too many drugs, we begin to...

Air rescue, OMCeO: “The future passes from the...

Breast cancer, Tai’s asymmetry

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy