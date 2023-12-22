Peking University said it is promoting the opening of campus in an orderly manner to meet social needs as much as possible | Lianhe Zaobao

Peking University Balances Campus Order and Social Needs Amidst Controversy

Peking University has found itself at the center of public opinion after Li Zhi, an associate professor at the School of Engineering, wrote an article detailing his unconventional methods for entering the campus. The university has responded by emphasizing its commitment to opening up in an orderly manner while striving to meet social needs.

According to a report from “Beijing Youth Daily,” Peking University is working to strike a balance between maintaining campus order and accommodating the needs of the community. In an effort to address this, the university is in the process of developing a campus admission service center that will provide various admission services for all visitors. Peking University has also stated that it will be flexible in adjusting admission methods and quotas for visitors during the upcoming New Year’s Day and winter vacation.

Li Zhi’s article shed light on the evolving security measures at Peking University. He described how the university has implemented ID checks and facial recognition technology at the school gates, leading to increased restrictions on entry for non-campus personnel. In response, Peking University clarified that these measures were put in place due to the overwhelming number of tourists during holiday periods, and were intended to ensure the safety and capacity of the campus.

The university also faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since resumed campus tours by appointment. Although quotas are in place for individual and group reservations, Peking University has not specified a daily tour limit.

As Peking University continues to navigate the complexities of campus access and visitor management, the institution remains committed to promoting openness while addressing the needs of both the campus community and the public.

