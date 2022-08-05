Home News Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan: China’s strategy of “passing over Taiwan” with ballistic missiles in military exercises around Taiwan – BBC News 中文
  • Lu Jiahong
  • BBC Chinese correspondent from Taipei

image source,Reuters

The news that the missiles launched by the Chinese military “passed the sky over Taiwan” has attracted the attention of Taiwanese public opinion.

After the US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi (also known as Pelosi) led a delegation to visit Taiwan, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army immediately launched live-fire military exercises in the six waters surrounding the island of Taiwan.

The “important military training operation” officially claimed by China began at 12:00 local time on Thursday (August 4), and part of the scope was within 12 nautical miles around the main island of Taiwan.

This is the PLA’s largest military exercise around Taiwan in recent decades. In Pingtan, Fujian Province, which is close to Taiwan, many media captured military helicopters flying over one after another on Thursday, and rockets could be seen in the air launching towards the Taiwan Strait.

Among them, the news about the PLA’s ballistic missile (missile) “passing over Taiwan” on August 4 has attracted the attention of Taiwanese public opinion. In addition, in Xiaoliuqiu, an outlying island in the southwest of Taiwan, close to the scope of the live-fire exercise, residents and tourists told the BBC Chinese about their observations.

