Peng Liyuan Meets with Congo (Kinshasa) President’s Wife Denise – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 26th: On the afternoon of May 26th, Peng Liyuan, wife of President Xi Jinping, met in Beijing with Denise, the wife of President Tshisekedi of the Democratic Republic of the Congo who is accompanying President Tshisekedi on a state visit to China.

Peng Liyuan appreciated Denise’s work in promoting the health and well-being of African women, children and adolescents as the vice-chairman of the African First Ladies Development Federation. Make more contributions to the development of the cause and promote the construction of a China-Africa community with a shared future in the new era. Peng Liyuan introduced the positive results of the “Spring Bud Project”, a public welfare project for girls’ education in China, and she looked forward to strengthening the exchange of experience in the field of girls’ and women’s education, so as to jointly benefit the two peoples.

Denise said that this is her and President Tshisekedi’s first visit to China, and she sincerely thanked President Xi Jinping and Ms. Peng Liyuan for their warm and thoughtful reception. They felt at home. They were deeply impressed by the vibrant China and the industrious, brave and tenacious Chinese people. Denise highly appreciated Peng Liyuan’s long-term concern and support for the development of women, children and youth in African countries, and she looked forward to further strengthening exchanges and cooperation and jointly contributing to the promotion of Africa-China friendship.