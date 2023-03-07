Jiangmen Daily News (Trainee reporter/Ren Jiayan) Recently, Pengjiang District held a work conference on promoting high-quality development of investment promotion, thoroughly implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and fully implementing the province’s work plan for promoting high-quality development and investment promotion and municipal Regarding work arrangements, mobilize the whole region to anchor the goals, continue to create an atmosphere for attracting investment and project construction, and provide a solid guarantee for the realization of high-quality development goals and tasks. District Party Committee Secretary Lao Maochang attended the meeting and delivered a speech. District Party Committee Deputy Secretary and District Mayor Ma Pingao presided over the meeting. District People’s Congress Standing Committee Director Li Dacheng and District Political Consultative Conference Chairman He Teng attended the meeting.

The meeting explained the “Pengjiang District’s 2023 Work Plan for Promoting Investment and High-Quality Development”, explaining in detail the goals and tasks, the main direction of attack, and the entry threshold. Subsequently, 15 investment promotion teams composed of staff from various towns (streets) and relevant departments signed military orders for investment promotion tasks to ensure high-quality completion of the annual investment promotion target tasks.

The meeting emphasized that the whole region should firmly establish a clear orientation of focusing on projects and attracting investment, support high-quality development with high-quality projects, continuously enhance industrial competitiveness and sustainable development capabilities, and make every effort to ensure the completion of the annual investment target. Provide strong support for accelerating the high-quality development of 100 billion GDP counties and districts.

One is to unify thinking and understanding, and regard investment promotion as the lifeline of economic work. It is necessary to thoroughly implement the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial and municipal committees, seize time and seize opportunities with a fighting attitude, start a business without delay, organize all forces, and implement the determined investment promotion tasks.

The second is to strengthen the implementation of responsibilities, and continue to promote the “top leader” project of attracting investment. The “top leaders” of all towns (streets) and departments must resolutely shoulder their responsibilities and pay close attention to the implementation of investment promotion work. It is necessary to build a “professional and dedicated” investment promotion team, center around the “3+2” industrial chain “connecting chains and supplementing rings”, guide and support enterprises to carry out high-end, intelligent, and green transformation, focus on technology investment, talent investment, and let more new Industrial projects in race tracks and new fields gather in Pengjiang.

The third is to act quickly to form a new situation of investment promotion that “everyone has a share and everyone is responsible”. Adhere to the “one game of chess” in the whole region, set up a work leading group, keep an eye on the target, mobilize all resources and mobilize all forces, and raise a new upsurge of all-staff, all-round, and full-fledged investment promotion, and promote the number, volume, and quality of attracted projects to achieve a big leap and a big breakthrough.

The fourth is to strengthen the guarantee of elements to ensure that investment projects can be “recruited, settled quickly, and developed well”. Adhere to “the project is the king, and the manufacturing industry is in charge”, take the project implementation as the key link in the whole chain of investment promotion, coordinate and do a good job in guaranteeing land use, labor, capital and other elements, and ensure that the project starts early, completes early, and reaches production early.

The fifth is to create a first-class business environment, provide the most efficient service guarantee with “full life cycle” management, and ensure the efficient implementation of each project. It is necessary to make a good combination of investment promotion and business operation, improve service mechanisms such as “one project, one special class”, “undercover office”, and “quick response to appeals”, start the “Pengjiang Service” brand, and create a first-class business environment in the province and even the country.