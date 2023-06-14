Guys with guns, ‘they don’t understand gravity’ – Campania

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – NAPLES, JUNE 14 – Not only knives, but also firearms. The protagonists are the very young, very often minors. This is the theme addressed in the book ‘Boys who shoot. Journey into serious juvenile deviance’ written by Giacomo Di Gennaro and Maria Luisa Iavarone and presented in the Alfredo De Marsico Library at Castel Capuano in Naples.



A phenomenon that is not talked about enough but very worrying and addressed in a multi-voiced conference. “A strong and direct title that underlines the fact that we are faced with serious juvenile deviance”, said Iavarone, full professor of Experimental Pedagogy at the Parthenope University of Naples. “Kids who have committed very serious crimes, almost all of them for murder and incarcerated. And we heard the voices of these guys in prison and they gave us dysfunctional conduct and above all a huge lack of awareness of the seriousness of the committed act” .



Di Gennaro, full professor of legal sociology, deviance and social change at the University of Naples Federico II, explains that “the title gives the idea of ​​a condition that the city experiences as a result of a contiguity that becomes increasingly strong among kids growing up in real criminal environments which is somehow a very anticipated socialization of what are likely to become criminal careers”.



At the speakers’ table were the Prosecutor General at the Court of Appeal of Naples, Luigi Riello, Clelia Iasevoli, full professor of Criminal Procedure Law at the University of Naples Federico II and Maria De Luzenberger, Public Prosecutor at the Juvenile Court of Naples which, speaking of the prevention of the phenomenon, said “that of prevention is a discourse of cultural leap that this city should make. Greater attention is needed to legality in all sectors. Legality also means going to school and therefore starting to fight early school leaving which he too often gave up on”.



