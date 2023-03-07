Original title: Takahiro Sakurai gets his wife to forgive NSPro and will be escorted by Mario?

Today’s anecdote, we bring you a piece of gossip and a rumor. However, the rumor is for reference only, and it is good to treat it as a pastime before distinguishing the authenticity:

Of course he chose to forgive him?Takahiro Sakurai and his wife reunited

In the latest issue of the Japanese magazine “Weekly Women” released today, it published the news that the well-known seiyuu got his wife’s forgiveness and the two reunited. Following the exposure of derailment in marriage in September last year, Brother Kao was dug out of the scandal of being on multiple boats in January this year. Affected by this, many works have replaced him from the original dubbing position.

However, this report said that Brother Kao had been forgiven by his wife, and the neighbors near his house also saw that the two were still living together and seemed to have reconciled. Such a result can’t help but make people feel the scandal of Suzuki Tatsuya cheating on Lisa in marriage. The result of this incident is also that Lisa, who is a woman, chose to forgive. The passive position of Japanese women in marriage is also lamentable.

In addition, regarding the question of who Kao Ge’s wife is, at present, Nizi Zhenzhen is the subject of more speculation on the Japanese Internet. Previously, Wenchun had disclosed several information about Kaoge’s wife, including: a female voice actor, dating for nearly 20 years, a classmate of the voice actor training institute, a height difference of about 10cm, and serving as the company president. After screening by the Japanese media, except for the last company president who failed to verify, Nizi Zhenli met the above conditions.

NSPro may be announced at the end of the year?Or will be escorted by Mario's new work There are constant speculations about NSPro every year, but Ren Ren's patience is always stronger than players imagine. However, a more likely speculation has recently spread on the Internet: NSPro may be announced at the end of the year, and it will be escorted by Mario Shin. The starting point of this speculation is the revelation of Jeff Grubb, a blockbuster reporter some time ago. He said that he heard that the new NS will be announced at the end of the year, but he also emphasized that this is just a rumor with low credibility. More recently, a user named Factory Uncle was kicked off the social news site Reddit and had his posts deleted. This person was once known for his accurate breaking news about NS, and netizens speculated that his kicking this time was probably due to Nintendo's instructions. In addition, 5 to 6 years seems to be a cycle of Nintendo console replacement. NGC (2001) was launched 5 years after the release of N64 (1996), and WiiU (2012) was launched 6 years after the release of Wii. Now that 6 years have passed since the release of NS (2017), it is time to launch a new model. As a new model with greatly improved NS performance, it is likely to be escorted by a heavyweight game. Many players have pinned their hopes on the new work of "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild". But "Tears of the Kingdom" will be released in 2 months, and the news of NSPro has not been released for a long time, so it is basically hopeless to use Zelda to escort NSPro. See also In the dark forest of emotions. Polunin dances with Dante So what other Nintendo first-party masterpieces can escort NSPro? Apart from Zelda, Mario is the only thing everyone can think of. Now more than 5 years have passed since the upper work of 3D Mario "Super Mario Odyssey", it stands to reason that a new work should be launched. Combined with the rumors that the NSPro news was announced at the end of the year, the possibility of the two being released at the same time has indeed increased a lot. The above two are the whole content of today's miscellaneous talk. I don't know if Kao Ge's scandal will subside due to the reconciliation of the husband and wife, and I don't know when NSPro will come to everyone. So what are you interested in recently? Welcome to share your views in the comment area.

