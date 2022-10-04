Jiangmen Daily News (Reporter/Luo Pei) On October 2, after watching and listening to the provincial and city-wide video and teleconferences on epidemic prevention and control, Pengjiang District held an epidemic prevention and control work conference to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions. , fully implement the important requirements of “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, conscientiously implement the spirit of the relevant meetings of the central, provincial, and municipal meetings, make every effort to do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, safety and stability, and realize the dynamic clearing of social aspects as soon as possible. .

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to adhere to the unity of thinking, deepen the understanding, and earnestly enhance the high degree of self-awareness of doing a good job. All departments at all levels must continue to coordinate the work of epidemic prevention and control and safety and stability with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, adhere to the continuous fighting spirit, strengthen hidden danger investigation and risk management and control, strengthen the construction of emergency command system, and go all out. Do a good job in emergency response to epidemic prevention and control, and efficiently coordinate epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to follow the principle of “encircling, scooping up, and extinguishing”, scientifically, accurately, decisively and forcefully handle the local epidemic to ensure the safety and stability of the overall social situation. First, we must adhere to the principle of “upgrading management and control and flattening management”, strengthen the overall planning of the whole region, and strengthen the regional joint prevention and control mechanism. Second, we need to make in-depth efforts to trace the source, insist on fast-tracking, focus on key links in key areas, and strictly prevent hospital infection and community spread. Third, we must quickly and safely carry out transfer and isolation work, and resolutely prevent cross-infection. Fourth, it is necessary to strengthen social management and control, scientifically delimit temporary control areas, carry out regional nucleic acid testing work by grades and categories, and effectively build a barrier for epidemic prevention and control. Fifth, we must strengthen service guarantees and humanistic care, and do a solid job in guaranteeing production and living materials in key areas. Sixth, we must strengthen the guidance of public opinion, respond to social concerns in a timely manner, and remind key personnel to report and conduct nucleic acid testing in a timely manner to ensure the safety and stability of the overall social situation. Seventh, we must continue to promote the normalization of epidemic prevention and control, ensure that “active prevention, early detection, and rapid disposal” are achieved, and effectively build a tight line of defense for mass prevention and treatment.

The meeting emphasized the need to coordinate development and security work. The first is to always tighten the string of safe production, be highly vigilant against hidden dangers in key areas; strengthen the preparation of emergency rescue forces, and strengthen the prevention of drowning. Second, to maintain security and stability, it is necessary to strengthen “move the gate forward and control the source” and strengthen the management of social security. The third is to make every effort to “stabilize the recovery and strive for the advanced position” in the economic operation to ensure the completion of the annual goals and tasks.

The meeting required that the work responsibilities should be consolidated layer by layer to ensure that all work is carried out in detail. All departments at all levels must take the initiative to shoulder the political responsibility of promoting the development of one side and ensuring the safety of the other side. The main responsible comrades must rely on the front command to keep the emergency command system and response mechanism in an active state; Stay online and keep up the good work. Relevant units in all towns (streets) and districts must strictly implement systems such as 24-hour leadership, special personnel on duty in key positions, and information reporting to ensure a smooth and efficient command system; to strengthen capacity building and further improve comprehensive prevention and control capabilities; to strengthen supervision. , comprehensively investigate and rectify various security risks and hidden dangers, and take practical actions to welcome the victory of the Party’s 20th National Congress.