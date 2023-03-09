Home News Pension bonus for women who have up to three children
News

Pension bonus for women who have up to three children

by admin
Pension bonus for women who have up to three children

An incentive for old age for those mothers, who have dedicated their lives to caring for their sons or daughters, they will have compensation for each girl or boy raisedthis, as recognition for his pension.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Labor, Gloría Inés Ramírez, within the framework of the International Women’s Day event, and assured that it will be a pension bonus for women:

“We are working on the strategy within the pension reform, known as a compensation system, which means that there is compensation for women for each child raised, in addition will have 50 weeks per child as compensation to unpaid care work that has historically penalized women”.

The proposal It is being analyzed with the Ministries of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and the National Department of Planning.

Ramírez Ríos also specified that other benefits are in the labor reform and that is paternity leave will be increased progressively until they can enjoy 12 weeks, this would be in the year 2025. Both mothers and fathers will be able to distribute the leave time flexibly.

Comments

See also  It is an emergency family doctors in Treviso. Eight officers are missing another 70

You may also like

New regulation on people who changed their place...

Ukraine shot down 34 Russian missiles after a...

China’s two sessions: Three signals from the most...

Production of the Boeing/Leonardo MH-139 Gray Wolf helicopters...

D2 / J15: Ifodjè goes on, Foadan and...

Sicario murdered a scrap metal dealer in Orocué...

Torture in prison, 5 agents sentenced San Gimignano...

A mobile phone thief in hospitals arrested by...

In the center there are still dances like...

Tsukuma’s new brand Ema Bettei debuts in Taichung

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy