An incentive for old age for those mothers, who have dedicated their lives to caring for their sons or daughters, they will have compensation for each girl or boy raisedthis, as recognition for his pension.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Labor, Gloría Inés Ramírez, within the framework of the International Women’s Day event, and assured that it will be a pension bonus for women:

“We are working on the strategy within the pension reform, known as a compensation system, which means that there is compensation for women for each child raised, in addition will have 50 weeks per child as compensation to unpaid care work that has historically penalized women”.

The proposal It is being analyzed with the Ministries of Finance, the Ministry of Labor and the National Department of Planning.

Ramírez Ríos also specified that other benefits are in the labor reform and that is paternity leave will be increased progressively until they can enjoy 12 weeks, this would be in the year 2025. Both mothers and fathers will be able to distribute the leave time flexibly.

