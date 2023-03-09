Home Sports NBA: New challenge between Grizzlies and Warriors, there is the ‘derby’ between Banchero and Fontecchio
Sports

by admin
The NBA schedule of the night features 6 interesting challenges.

The Italian derby between Paolo Banchero and Simone Fontecchio’s teams kicks off at 1 in the morning with Pistons-Hornets, Pacers-Rockets and Magic-Jazz.

Following a new chapter in the rivalry between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, two teams that certainly don’t say anything when it comes to fighting.

The night ends with Bucks-Nets (Milwaukee chasing the 18th W in the last 19) and Kings-Knicks (two of the main surprises of the regular season).

