The NBA schedule of the night features 6 interesting challenges.
The Italian derby between Paolo Banchero and Simone Fontecchio’s teams kicks off at 1 in the morning with Pistons-Hornets, Pacers-Rockets and Magic-Jazz.
Following a new chapter in the rivalry between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, two teams that certainly don’t say anything when it comes to fighting.
The night ends with Bucks-Nets (Milwaukee chasing the 18th W in the last 19) and Kings-Knicks (two of the main surprises of the regular season).
Tonight’s slate on TNT and the NBA App…
▪️ #3 vs. #5 in West in GSW/MEM
▪️ Bucks: 18-1 in last 19 games
▪️ Knicks vs. Kings in battle of upstarts pic.twitter.com/kQlNQ805AG
— NBA (@NBA) March 9, 2023