The NBA schedule of the night features 6 interesting challenges.

The Italian derby between Paolo Banchero and Simone Fontecchio’s teams kicks off at 1 in the morning with Pistons-Hornets, Pacers-Rockets and Magic-Jazz.

Following a new chapter in the rivalry between the Grizzlies and the Warriors, two teams that certainly don’t say anything when it comes to fighting.

The night ends with Bucks-Nets (Milwaukee chasing the 18th W in the last 19) and Kings-Knicks (two of the main surprises of the regular season).