Pension reform maintains the right to 13 annual allowances for pensioners – news

Given the versions that have circulated about a meeting within the framework of the exploration phase between the National Government and the so-called EMC-FARC, which took place in the Sabanas del Yarí on Monday, April 10, the National Government clarified several points.

The main purpose of the meeting was to learn about the conclusions of the expanded plenary session of the EMC-FARC, which was attended by a significant group of commanders of the aforementioned organization.

The meeting was attended by the High Commissioner for Peace, Danilo Rueda, members of his work team, and delegations of accompanying persons and observers from multilateral organizations, the diplomatic corps accredited in Colombia, and sectors of faith.

The EMC-FARC informed the National Government that it will designate 5 of its members to integrate the national Oversight, Monitoring and Verification Mechanism (MVMV), which will be formally installed on April 26, and proposed 7 focal points to implement the mechanisms of local verification.

Likewise, the EMC-FARC communicated to the National Government the names of the 5 delegates of that organization at the peace talks table, and a date was set for the installation of the table in the coming weeks, which will be announced to public opinion in a timely manner.

The High Commissioner for Peace reiterated the commitment of the National Government to implement comprehensive changes that reduce the inequality gaps in the territories affected by the armed conflict, and once again demanded that the EMC-FARC maintain its commitment to respect the lives of the leaders society, communities and the environment.

Several days ago, the social organizations that make up COSCOPAZ called a meeting in the department of Caquetá to receive first-hand the conclusions of the aforementioned summit of EMC-FARC commanders and affirm their claim to be taken into account in the construction of the thematic axes of this nascent peace process.

The National Government respects said call insofar as it constitutes an exercise of social mobilization in support of peace, however it will not participate in said meeting, which is the initiative of the peasantry.

In the coming days, the last phase of the protocol established for the meeting of commanders will be developed, with the return operations of the group members to their places of origin. The National Government upholds its commitment to the ceasefire with the EMC-FARC and will keep the crisis and incident management group active.

