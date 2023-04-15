Jimmy Butler and Max Strus each scored 31 points for the Heat in their play-in win against the Bulls

The Miami Heat snapped the pass to the playoff main draw last night by beating the Chicago Bulls by 31 points apiece by Jimmy Butler (11/24 FG, 9/10 FT) and Max Strus (8/16 FG, 8/ 8FT).

“Our team obviously hasn’t been perfect this year,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. “But I know one thing about the men in our locker room. In the last 48 hours I have seen how desperately our group wanted to make the playoffs for a chance to compete for the title.”