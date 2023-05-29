Pentecost return trip: First traffic jams on northern Germany’s roads | > – News

Status: 05/29/2023 2:26 p.m The long Pentecost weekend is coming to an end. This leads to traffic jams on the return journey, especially on the North and Baltic Sea coasts.

In Lower Saxony there are first traffic problems around the well-known focal points on the A1, the A7 and the A27. In the district of Friesland, travelers must go through the Eye of a needle around Jever. The federal highway 210 is closed in the direction of Wilhelmshaven due to construction work. The police fear traffic chaos in Jever because some drivers do not follow the detour but drive through the city. It shouldn’t be quite as crowded as on the journey, since school in Lower Saxony, Bremen and North Rhine-Westphalia doesn’t start until Wednesday.

At Usedom it is stuck on the B110 and the B111

In Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, return travel from the coast is also affected. In the district of Vorpommern-Greifswald, island traffic from Usedom on the federal highway 111 in the direction of Wolgast before the Peenebrücke and on the federal highway 110 down the island at the Zecheriner bridge is blocked.

Numerous construction sites in the north exacerbate the situation

Im There are also many other construction sites in the north, especially on the A1 and the A7. The risk of traffic jams is high, especially around Hanover and Hamburg, but also in the Hildesheim area and in the Bremen area. On the A1, from the Maschen junction in the direction of Lübeck, the roadway is being renewed up to the Süderelbbrücken, and construction is also underway between Bramsche and Vechta. Construction sites have been set up on the A7 at the Thieshope junction and on the A27 near Walsrode. The A7 will also be expanded to the south and north of the Elbe tunnel. A two-kilometer noise protection tunnel is being built in Hamburg-Altona. In Schleswig-Holstein, things get tight, especially on the A1. At Reinfeld, the autobahn will be narrowed from three to two lanes in both directions. North of Lübeck, construction sites between Ratekau and Sereetz (Ostholstein) and between Oldenburg-Mitte and Jahnshof (Ostholstein) impede traffic.

Night construction site causes closures on the A7 in Hanover

In addition to well-known junctions, there could also be traffic obstructions on the A7 near Hanover from Tuesday. Because the asphalt at the Hanover-Anderten junction is being renewed by June 3, the area is partially closed at night.

