Pereira Mobility Institute advances in the disintegration of abandoned vehicles

300 units were disintegrated so far in 2023.

In strict compliance with article 1 of Law 1730 of 2014, the Pereira Mobility Institute began the process of disintegrating the immobilized vehicles that remained for more than a year in the official yards of the city, located in the vicinity of the Deogracias school. Cardona and near the Diagnosticentro on South Avenue, without its owners taking the necessary steps for its removal.

In accordance with the above, the law clearly establishes the protocol to follow in these cases to declare vehicles abandoned. In dialogue with the newspaper El Diario, the director of the Pereira Mobility Institute, Andrés Felipe Vanegas Cardona, explained what is the process?

According to Andrés Vanegas, the process begins with the publication of an edict. “To date we have published two edicts,” in which, through national and regional newspapers, the citizens were made aware “the license plates of those vehicles that are susceptible to disintegration.”

Photography: Roberto Betancourt Cardona

«Each of these vehicles must go through an expert assessment process. Additionally, queries are made in different information systems. Subsequently, a resolution of abandonment is issued to finally proceed with the disintegration of these vehicles,” Vanegas explained.

What stage is the process in?

According to the director of the Pereira Mobility Institute, in the second half of this year, a contract was signed with the firm DECOCOL SAS in charge of denaturing the available vehicles.

“We managed to move nearly 5,000 vehicles, including cars and motorcycles, from the old yards of the city of Pereira (which are located near the Deogracias Cardona school and near the Diagnosticentro on South Avenue), those units were moved in the first six months of this year to a property in Corales, where the Mobility Institute had these units available to begin the entire disintegration process,” indicated Andrés Felipe Vanegas

Photography: Roberto Betancourt Cardona

To date, 300 units have effectively been disintegrated, and the rest are maintained so that the incoming administration can dispose of the process in accordance with what is stipulated by law, the director concluded.

In the following resolution the license plates of the vehicles declared abandoned appear: RESOLUTION 000653 OF SEPTEMBER 06, 2023

Photography: Roberto Betancourt Cardona

