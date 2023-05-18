Pereira Reading Council Project, passed to study

The Cabildo de Pereira socialized a project by which the Municipal Council for the Promotion of Reading and Writing is created in the city, whose purpose is to improve the rate of books read by students in schools and colleges in the capital.

According to councilor Jacqueline Fernandes, author of this project, the average reading of books in Colombia is 5.1 per year; Pereira is below this index with 4.6 books a year, while in countries like Korea or Canada, people read around 13 books a year.

In the opinion of the Fernandes corporation, today young people prefer sending text messages and reading social networks, rather than reading books.

These are the reasons that give weight to the creation of the municipal council for the promotion of reading and writing, as a consultative body of the municipal administration in charge of advising on the design of policies, plans and programs for the promotion of reading and writing in Pereira.

For the financing of the activities of this agreement, it will be possible to manage national and international cooperation resources, contributions from natural or legal persons, public or private and from the municipal, departmental, national and international order.

Some functions of this council are: to promote the production of quality reading materials and their distribution in all educational institutions in the city.

Likewise, to recommend to the Ministry of Education the guidelines for the incorporation of the works of Pereiran authors in the plans and policies of reading and writing in the educational institutions of Pereira and to propose incentives for successful experiences of promotion and encouragement of reading and writing in the city