Home News Persistently carry out mass sports (talk today) _ Securities Times Network
News

Persistently carry out mass sports (talk today) _ Securities Times Network

by admin
Persistently carry out mass sports (talk today) _ Securities Times Network
</p> <p> Persistently carry out mass <a data-ail="505512" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/sports/" >sports</a> (talk today) _ Securities Times Network<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Comments

Persistently carry out mass sports (talk today)

2022-08-12 09:42

Source: People’s Daily

Author: Tang Tianyi

People’s Daily

Tang Tianyi

2022-08-12 09:42

Recently, the rural basketball game held in Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture of Guizhou Province has attracted widespread attention. The venue is an open-air basketball court, and the players are local people. The warm atmosphere and wonderful games not only attracted tens of thousands of spectators to the scene to cheer, but also attracted many netizens to watch on the live broadcast platform. Such rural basketball events are also held in Quanzhou, Fujian, Weifang, Shandong, Nanning, Guangxi and other places, which have greatly enriched the cultural and sports life of the masses.

The popularity of rural basketball events is a true portrayal of the vigorous development of national fitness and a vivid footnote to the development of mass sports. From the establishment of mass sports events in the National Games, to the continuous increase of fitness venues and facilities, to the launch of online sports for all people… In recent years, with the in-depth implementation of the national fitness national strategy, mass sports activities have become increasingly abundant, and more and more People gain health and happiness in sports. Fitness trails, plastic courts, and sports competitions have enhanced people’s willingness to exercise and boosted the development of mass sports.

The foundation of a strong sports country lies in mass sports. Persistently carry out mass sports, extensively carry out national fitness activities, and promote the all-round development of mass sports and competitive sports. This is an inevitable choice to meet people’s fitness needs and promote people’s all-round development.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4794342

    Persistently carry out mass sports (talk today)

    6828

    Comment

    news

    1868

    Tang Tianyi

    2022-08-12

    See also  Ukrainian crisis, Draghi: Italy for ceasefire and negotiations. Salvini: «Other weapons? I'm not"

    You may also like

    The images of the dry lake of Redona

    ѧϰϰƽ̸ιľ õĴϵͷָʵƶ-

    Museums, the map of summer discounts. In mid-August,...

    Rob Brezsny Libra horoscope 11/17 August 2022

    Baoji City People’s Government’s portal website Baoji News...

    Castellamonte in mourning: farewell to the former baker

    Persistently carry out mass sports_China Economic Net –...

    Safety of cyclists and pedestrians, the Ulss of...

    High temperature orange warning: 15 provinces, autonomous regions...

    Ivan Bixio: “The race to do justice on...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy