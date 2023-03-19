The police confirmed that several shots were fired in Hattenhofen on Sunday night and one person was injured (symbolic photo). Foto: IMAGO/aal.photo/IMAGO/Alexander Pohl





According to a report by “SWR”, one person was apparently injured by shots in Hattenhofen in the Göppingen district on Sunday night.

Several shots are said to have been fired in Hattenhofen in the Göppingen district on Sunday night. This was confirmed by a police spokesman on Sunday evening. The background was initially unclear.

According to information from „SWR“ at least one person was injured. According to the police, the public prosecutor wants to comment on the incident on Monday.

On Friday evening there was a man in Stuttgart-Zuffenhausen was badly injured by gunshots. The perpetrators fled undetected. The police have set up a special commission to clarify the course of events and to find the suspects. It is not yet known whether the cases are related.





