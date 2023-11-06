Personal Reflections: The Pain and Isolation of Having Family Members Kidnapped by Hamas

Hamas Kidnappings Shake Israeli Family and Highlight Political Divide

New York, United States – Alana Zeitchik, a media professional from Brooklyn, recently spoke at the United Nations headquarters about her family members who have been kidnapped by Hamas. Zeitchik’s emotional speech shed light on the tragedy unfolding in Israel and Gaza, as well as the ideological divide that has emerged during the conflict.

Zeitchik, along with her brother, attended an emergency meeting of the Security Council to discuss the ongoing war in the Middle East. As the Israeli foreign minister presented photos and names of Israeli children who had been taken hostage by Hamas, Zeitchik noted a woman in her 30s standing nearby, holding a sign that read “Free Palestine.” This act of protest, while shocking to some, was just another example of the division that has arisen during these troubled times.

For Zeitchik, the pain and fear of her family’s situation are personal. On October 7, her cousins and their young children found themselves hiding in a bomb shelter as Hamas carried out a killing spree in their kibbutz. The last message Zeitchik received from her family was a desperate plea for help, confirming her worst fears. Since then, the whereabouts of her relatives remains unknown, except for a horrifying video showing them being taken away by terrorists.

In an effort to raise awareness and rally support, Zeitchik and her brother hung posters featuring their kidnapped family members around Brooklyn. However, their actions were met with resistance and vandalism, with some signs being replaced by messages in support of Hamas. Zeitchik has also experienced disappointment from her own liberal peers, who she hoped would stand in solidarity with her family’s plight.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has sparked heated debates and polarization, but Zeitchik believes that it is possible for people to acknowledge the suffering on both sides. She worries that the left, her own political sphere, seems focused solely on condemning Israel, while failing to acknowledge the atrocities committed by Hamas. This silence has left Zeitchik feeling isolated and betrayed by those she once considered allies.

Despite these challenges, Zeitchik remains determined to fight for the release of her family and all the hostages in Gaza. She has dedicated herself to the Bring Our Family Home campaign and continues to raise awareness through various platforms. While support from her own community in Israel has been strong, she struggles to find the same level of understanding and empathy in her hometown.

Zeitchik’s story serves as a reminder of the human cost of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the deep divisions it has created. It demonstrates the importance of engaging in dialogue and seeking understanding, even in the face of differing political opinions. As the world watches the situation unfold, it is crucial that compassion and empathy guide our actions, lest we further perpetuate the suffering of innocent civilians caught in the crossfire.

Share this: Facebook

X

