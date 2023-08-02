Personalized Service and Cooperation Agreement Promote Tax Compliance and Trust between Enterprises

Title: Personalized Service Promotes Compliance, Mutual Trust, and Co-governance of Tax Enterprises

Sanqin Metropolis Daily-Sanqin Net News (Xiao Yu reporter Zheng Weishu) – The First Tax Branch of Tongchuan Taxation Bureau, under the State Administration of Taxation, recently held a signing ceremony for the “Tax Compliance Cooperation Agreement”. The branch entered into a voluntary, equal, and open agreement with five key tax source enterprises, based on mutual trust and cooperation. This agreement aims to enhance tax compliance, prevent tax risks, and foster a climate of mutual trust between tax enterprises and the tax authority.

In order to provide better services, the No. 1 Taxation Branch of the Tongchuan Taxation Bureau has prioritized personalized service work as a key innovation project this year. The branch has continuously come up with innovative service ideas and established a customized service brand for large enterprises. The focus has been on strengthening the certainty of tax policies and implementing consistent services to enhance the experience and convenience of tax handling for these enterprises. Additionally, the branch has also concentrated on the new “credit + risk” supervision mechanism, conducting pilot work on group tax compliance evaluation and internal control testing. These efforts have demonstrated exemplary leadership in tax compliance and risk management practices.

This year, the branch plans to further deepen its “tax steward” service approach by providing tailor-made tax payment services to enterprises. Adhering to the principle of “one household, one policy” for enterprise service, the branch aims to gain in-depth understanding of the production and operation, tax payment, and development prospects of local enterprises. Through refined and personalized services encompassing tax-enterprise communication, policy interpretation, risk reminders, and more, the branch aims to assist enterprises in problem-solving, optimize the tax business environment, and support the healthy development of private enterprises.

The signing of the “Tax Compliance Cooperation Agreement” signifies a significant step in helping enterprises improve their internal control mechanisms. It also aims to facilitate effective communication channels at a higher level, standardize the interpretation of policies, and ensure the consistency and certainty of tax policy implementation. Enterprises participating in the agreement acknowledge that it is a display of trust and respect by the tax department towards them, while also serving as a solemn commitment to pay taxes in accordance with the law. By implementing tax risk prevention and control systems, the agreement strives to achieve the healthy development of enterprises.

Based on the needs of the enterprises, the No. 1 Taxation Branch of Tongchuan Taxation Bureau will work towards achieving cooperation and co-governance with tax enterprises. By actively engaging in two-way communication, the branch aims to address and resolve tax-related concerns promptly while guiding enterprises towards self-governance. Through this approach, the branch aims to investigate and rectify any non-compliance issues and effectively elevate the compliance levels of large enterprises.

It is evident that the signing of the “Tax Compliance Cooperation Agreement” and the personalized service approach adopted by the No. 1 Taxation Branch of Tongchuan Taxation Bureau will have a positive impact on tax compliance, mutual trust, and co-governance in the region. These measures will contribute to an improved tax business environment, foster healthy development among private enterprises, and ensure a prosperous economic landscape.

