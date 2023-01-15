Home News Peru: Cuzco, Lima and other regions remain in a state of emergency
Peru: Cuzco, Lima and other regions remain in a state of emergency

Peru: Cuzco, Lima and other regions remain in a state of emergency

“During States of Emergency … the constitutional rights related to the inviolability of the home are suspendedfreedom of transit through the national territory, freedom of assembly and personal freedom and security,” reads the decree.

The norm also specifies that the National Police of Peru maintains internal order, with the support of the Armed Forces.

It details that the intervention of the forces of order is carried out in accordance with the current regulations that regulate the use of force by the Police and the decrees that it establishes.n the rules of employment and use of force by the military.

The document also states that the President of the Republic can decree a state of emergency in case of “disturbance of peace or internal order, catastrophe or serious circumstances that affect the life of the nation.”

On the other hand, the fourth article of the decree also extends from Sunday and mandatory social immobilization for ten daysbetween 8:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m., which the government decreed this week in the southern region of Puno, one of the epicenters of the protests.

In the Puno city of Juliaca, the social mobilizations calling for the resignation of the president, In Boluarte, The closure of Congress and the elections for 2023 experienced its deadliest day, which left a balance of 17 dead protesters.

Since the protests began last December, after the failed self-coup by former president Pedro Castillo, 49 people have lost their lives, 21 of them in the last week.

The norm bears the signatures of President Boluarte, the Prime Minister, Alberto Otárola, and the holders of the Defense, Interior and Justice portfolios. EFE

