Peru shone during its participation in the ANATO 2023 Tourist Showcase

Peru shone during its participation in the ANATO 2023 Tourist Showcase

With a large influx of visitors to the Peruvian stand, the Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (PROMPERÚ) culminated its participation in the ANATO Tourist Showcase in its 42nd version that was held from February 22 to 24 in Bogotá .

For three days, Peru captivated more than 26,700 attendees at the ANATO Tourist Showcase with culture, identity, dance, color and an appetizing gastronomic display with the Peruvian flavor as the main protagonist: emblematic products such as pisco in different cocktails, coffee from origin, the Peruvian cebiche and the cause.

The fair event, in which the main players in world tourism participated, was attended by a large Peruvian delegation made up of 25 businessmen from the sector, who generated high interest from the Colombian and international wholesale and retail markets, in the Peruvian offer, in the segments of nature and adventure tourism with a sustainable approach, gastronomic and cultural urban tourism, luxury tourism, among others.

Likewise, it highlights the growing interest of buyers visiting the Peru stand in the offer of alternative tourist experiences such as themed trips, trips with purpose and responsible tourism.

Among the business opportunities that occurred during the ANATO Tourism Showcase are the possibility of continuing to exchange work experiences that allow strengthening tourism between Colombia and Peru, establishing alliances that allow them to reach third markets; as well as generating greater commercial exchange on the way to achieving a full reactivation of the post-pandemic sector.

At the close of the event, the Peruvian participation left 1,227 business appointments with an estimated potential of more than US$3.3 million, in a 12-month business completion period.

It should be noted that most of the amounts negotiated correspond to the year 2023, which reflects the confidence of the Colombian and international tourism industry in the full reactivation of the tourist operation in Peru.

