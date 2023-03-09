Home News Peru’s Cyclone “Yaku” Influences Ecuador’s Heavy Rains That Leave Floods
Peru's Cyclone "Yaku" Influences Ecuador's Heavy Rains That Leave Floods

Peru’s Cyclone “Yaku” Influences Ecuador’s Heavy Rains That Leave Floods

Intense rain that left flooding in Guayaquil was recorded on the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 8, 2023 due to the influence of Cyclone Yaku, which is present on the north coast of Peru.


Intense rains registered in Guayaquil on the afternoon of this Wednesday, March 8, 2023, have caused serious flooding in several cities.

According to the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (Inamhi), the heavy rains on the central and southern coast of the country are due to the influence of cyclone ‘Yaku’ that is located off the coast of Peru.

Through the videos that circulate on social networks, vehicles are observed under water in areas such as Riocentro.

Cyclone in Peru

The cyclone generates heavy rains in the Peruvian regions of Tumbes, Piura and Lambayeque, located on the north coast, the Peruvian National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (Senamhi) reported on Wednesday.

The arrival of the cyclone on the coasts of Peru has generated concern among the population due to the danger of flooding and mudslides, but so far it has resulted in rains that last for several hours that have flooded streets and population centers.

Through its Twitter account, Senamhi specified that currently Piura, Tumbes and Lambayeque present rain in accordance with the notice issued on Tuesday about the presence of an unusual “unorganized tropical cyclone” in reference to “Yaku”.

Weather Forecast Ecuador

The Inamhi reported that all this Thursday there will be rains throughout the coastal area.

