Home News Peruvian Congress Commission declared President Petro “persona non grata”
News

Peruvian Congress Commission declared President Petro “persona non grata”

by admin
Peruvian Congress Commission declared President Petro “persona non grata”

The Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress approved the motion for the agenda through which it expresses its rejection of the statements by the president of Colombia.

The document, approved by majority (13 votes in favor, 3 abstentions and none against), proposes the following agreements:

“First: Express your rejection of the unacceptable expressions of Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, which constitute an offense to our Police

National of Peru, to the Republic of Peru and, by trivializing the holocaust, it also constitutes an offense to the entire Jewish people, many of whose members are Peruvian nationals.

-Second: Declare Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, persona non grata.

-Third: To urge the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Relations so that each one within their powers take the necessary steps to guarantee that Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, does not enter the national territory.

-Fourth: To request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit, through diplomatic channels, this motion for the agenda to Mr. Eufracio Morales, Plenipotentiary Minister of Colombia in Peru.

-Fifth: Express its deepest regret to the relatives of the police officers murdered on February 11 in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM). And at the same time, reiterate the rejection of both national and foreign terrorism”.

See also  Pintus, Real Madrid's athletic trainer on Friday in the town hall in Chivasso

You may also like

Theater, puppets and listening workshops in the libraries...

Carolina Corcho finally showed her face and spoke...

Aspects highlighted by the Government in the Health...

Colfuturo manages scholarships of up to 100% –...

Putumayo: ambulance transporting war material detained

There are more blind dates in the live...

Silvestre Dangond’s work before dedicating himself to music

What happened to the monkey that was walking...

Build 400 township standardized boarding schools- Sanxiang Vientiane-...

Food absence, a rather heated debate

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy