The Foreign Relations Commission of the Peruvian Congress approved the motion for the agenda through which it expresses its rejection of the statements by the president of Colombia.

The document, approved by majority (13 votes in favor, 3 abstentions and none against), proposes the following agreements:

“First: Express your rejection of the unacceptable expressions of Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, which constitute an offense to our Police

National of Peru, to the Republic of Peru and, by trivializing the holocaust, it also constitutes an offense to the entire Jewish people, many of whose members are Peruvian nationals.

-Second: Declare Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, persona non grata.

-Third: To urge the Ministry of the Interior and the Ministry of Foreign Relations so that each one within their powers take the necessary steps to guarantee that Mr. Gustavo Francisco Petro Urrego, President of the Republic of Colombia, does not enter the national territory.

-Fourth: To request the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to submit, through diplomatic channels, this motion for the agenda to Mr. Eufracio Morales, Plenipotentiary Minister of Colombia in Peru.

-Fifth: Express its deepest regret to the relatives of the police officers murdered on February 11 in the Valley of the Apurímac, Ene and Mantaro Rivers (VRAEM). And at the same time, reiterate the rejection of both national and foreign terrorism”.