Covid, according to a study, higher diabetes risk for the unvaccinated

As established, the Covid-19 infection can cause the appearance of other pathologies, this is the case with cardiovascular diseases, but also, for example, diabetes. Furthermore, according to a recent US study, the risk of developing this disease is higher in unvaccinated subjects.

Study numbers

A research conducted in the United States and published in Jama Network Open, highlights, following the study on 23,709 Covid patients in Los Angeles hospitals between 2020 and 2022, how the combined risk of type 2 diabetes, after contracting Covid, is 2.7% for the unvaccinated, while for the vaccinated it is 1%.

“The vaccine may have positive effects against diabetes”

Team coordinator Susan Cheng then stated: “The results suggest that the vaccine before the infection can have positive effects against diabetes, but further studies are needed in this sense. Covid would act in certain contexts as an accelerator of some pathologies Specifically, a patient who could be diagnosed with diabetes at age 65 would see the onset of the disease at age 45 or 55.”

