China News Agency, Beijing, February 14th. Comprehensive news: According to a report by TASS on the 13th, the US embassy in Russia called on American citizens to avoid going to Russia, and Americans in Russia should leave immediately. The British Ministry of Defense stated on the 14th that the Russian private military company Wagner Group has made progress in the northern suburb of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, including entering the village of Krasna Hora. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Ukraine was depleting ammunition at a rapid rate.

U.S. embassy urges U.S. citizens to leave Russia

According to a report by the TASS news agency on the 13th, the US embassy in Russia issued a document stating that in view of the unpredictable consequences of the Ukrainian crisis, American citizens should avoid traveling to Russia, and Americans living or traveling in Russia should leave immediately because there are “detained” risk.

Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov told the media on the same day that such appeals from the US Embassy in Russia are not new.

In late September 2022, the US Embassy in Russia issued a similar message, advising American citizens living in Russia to leave Russia as soon as possible, and calling on American citizens to travel to Russia cautiously.

UK says Russia is making progress on Bakhmut

The British Broadcasting Corporation quoted the introduction of the British Ministry of Defense on the 14th as saying that it is almost certain that the Russian private military company Wagner Group has made progress in the northern suburb of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, including entering the village of Krasna Hora.

CNN quoted the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement on the 13th as saying that Krasna Hora village has indeed been occupied by Russia. However, a source in the Ukrainian Armed Forces said that the claim that the Russian side occupied the village was incorrect and that “the battle is ongoing.”

NATO Secretary-General says Ukraine’s ammunition consumption is fast

According to news from NATO’s official website on the 13th, NATO Secretary-General Stoltenberg said at a press conference: “We are in a logistics race. Before Russia takes the initiative, key items such as ammunition, fuel and accessories must be delivered to Ukraine,” he said, welcoming the allies’ recent announcement to provide Ukraine with new tanks, heavy weapons and training.

Stoltenberg noted that the Ukraine crisis is depleting allies’ ammunition stocks. “Ukraine’s current ammunition consumption rate is many times higher than our production rate, which puts pressure on our defense industry.” So he said NATO needs to increase ammunition production.

He said that relevant parties are now focusing on the issue of providing fighter jets to Ukraine, and he hopes that the relevant meeting held in Brussels on the 14th will discuss this matter.

Germany trains Ukrainian army to operate “Leopard 2” main battle tank

CNN quoted German official sources on the 13th as saying that Germany has begun training Ukrainian soldiers to operate the “Leopard 2” main battle tank. The training is expected to be completed by the end of March, when Germany will also deliver the tank to Ukraine.

According to a report by the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 13th, Belarusian Foreign Minister Aleinik said after holding talks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjardo that Belarus and Hungary do not support the supply of weapons to Ukraine and advocate a peaceful solution to the conflict. (over)