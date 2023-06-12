Peruvian women and children ‘We want you at home little Kata’ – Tuscany

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – FLORENCE, JUNE 11 – A group of Peruvian women and girls arrived from Sesto Fiorentino in Florence in via Maragliano to urge that the search for Kataleya, her compatriot who disappeared on Saturday afternoon from the former Astor hotel, continue, and to show solidarity with the mother Kathrina expressing closeness to her in this way.



They display purple signs where there are writings like “We want you at home, little one”, “She’s a defenseless girl of only 5 years, help us find her”, “Justice for Kata”, “Todos unidos per la pequena catalegna ayudenos a encontrarla”.



“30 hours have passed and we still have no news of little Kata – say the demonstrators – We urge the intervention of the Consulate of Peru”. (HANDLE).

