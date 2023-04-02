Home News Peter Zajac: Why KDH should approach and recruit František Miklošek | Videos | .a week
April 1, 2023

The hype surrounding the merger of the parties has died down and it is proving to be a dead end. Non-populist and democratic parties are now looking for celebrities. Peter Zajac says that while the PS won Jaroslav Spišiak, the SaS should seriously strive for the former Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivan Korčok, and it would be a good step for the KDH to make an offer to František Miklošek and get him on the candidate list. Otherwise, the last two parties may end up outside the gates of the parliament.

