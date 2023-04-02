Apart from the question of the arrival of Audio Chats on WhatsApp, the time has come to return to the news relating to the well-known instant messaging application. In fact, a new one is being worked on behind the scenes security feature for hidden chats.

This at least according to what was reported by WABetaInfo and Gizchina, since together with the beta version 2.23.8.2 of the WhatsApp app for Android, the existence of a feature was discovered which allows you to put further “protected from prying eyes” chats which are most important to the user.

What is it referring to? From what we learn from the screenshots released on the Web by WABetaInfo, which you can see at the bottom of the news, it will be possible for users not only to hide the most “sensitive” chats but also to make them accessible only by passcode or fingerprint. This also applies, according to what was stated by the sources, for specific chats, given that the user, if everything were to be released on a stable basis, will be able to individually choose the conversations to which to apply everything.

In any case, from the screenshots it seems to emerge that the whole thing also applies to notifications and images, given that clearly these too could highlight sensitive content. It seems otherwise that there will also be a separate screen to access the hidden chat list, which can offer an additional degree of privacy. What if I can’t remember my passcode or my fingerprint doesn’t work? It seems that it will still be possible to access the chat, but deleting the history.